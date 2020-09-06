Fazlur Rahman terms NAB govt’s B-team

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman said on Saturday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was playing the role of the B-team of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the PTI government was using NAB to harass its political adversaries. "The so-called narrative of fighting corruption is a farce to pressure the political opponents," he noted.

He added that this government had failed on all fronts as it could not deliver on the pledges. He added that the slogan of change was a ploy to deceive the people, particularly the youngsters. The Maulana said that his party was holding the all parties conference in Islamabad on September 20 to send the "selected government" packing as the people were fed with the incumbent rulers.

"We want to get rid of this government as the people want fresh elections so that they could elect their true representatives," he maintained.

The JUI leader said that his party was holding the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Conference, adding that a large number of Muslims would attend it.

"The arrangements have been made to hold the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Conference in a befitting manner," he said, adding that Qadianis were declared as minority in the 1973 Constitution. Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the PTI government had shelved the mega projects in Dera Ismail Khan. He added that the Chashma Lift Canal and the Industrial Estate projects had been put on the backburner.