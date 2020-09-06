Defence & Martyrs Day: ISPR DG tweets ‘Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran’ national song

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations’ Director General (ISPR DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday tweeted the latest national song on the occasion of Defence Day to eulogise the matchless bravery and sacrifices of the martyrs while defending the motherland.

The ISPR DG said, “A tribute to our martyrs, our heroes, on the eve of Defence and Martyrs’ Day.” The song ‘Har Ghari Tayyar’ Kamran’ is a remake of an old patriotic song of the 80’s by the same name. Pakistan’s top melody voices; Ali Hamza, Ali Azmat, Ali Noor and Asim Azhar have collaborated for the Defence & Martyrs’ Day - 2020. They pay tribute to the services rendered by our armed forces and its operational readiness.

The music video showcases the sacrifices of Pakistan as a nation in fighting terrorism and the evolution of our Armed Forces as a cutting edge military structure; second to none. It also incorporates stylized shots of the singers patriotically supporting their heroes.

Renowned music maestro, Ali Hamza (noori) has put his heart and soul into this song, giving a contemporary spin to its composition, originally sung by Khalid Waheed and written by Zafar Ullah Poshni.

Additional lyrics have been penned by Ali Hayat Rizvi. Ali Hamza, with his unique creativity, has composed a first of its kind blend of modern Rock sound with a riveting performance by the Military Band from the Army School of Music. A very special composition, which can rightly be called, “A Melody of Pride”.