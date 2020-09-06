Fazl terms NAB govt’s B-team

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman said on Saturday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was playing the role of the B-team of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the PTI government was using NAB to harass its political adversaries. "The so-called narrative of fighting corruption is a farce to pressure the political opponents," he noted.

He added that this government had failed on all fronts as it could not deliver on the pledges. He added that the slogan of change was a ploy to deceive the people, particularly the youngsters. The Maulana said that his party was holding the all parties conference in Islamabad on September 20 to send the "selected government" packing as the people were fed with the incumbent rulers.

"We want to get rid of this government as the people want fresh elections so that they could elect their true representatives," he maintained.