Fixing of job quota for Islamabad residents hailed

ISLAMABAD: PTI Deputy Information Secretary Amir Mughal Saturday welcomed the decision of fixing 50 percent quota from BPS-1 to 15 for the residents of Islamabad.

In this connection, he thanked Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, legislators Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz. Aamir Mughal said the three leaders fulfilled their promise made in front of thousands of people at the Islamabad Convention on Rights in 2017 for which the people of Islamabad are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz.

It may be recalled that the chairman of Rights Movement of Islamabad had organised a convention in 2017 under the chairmanship of Amir Mughal in which thousands of residents of Islamabad participated.

A resolution of 26 basic rights for the residents of Islamabad was presented, which was passed unanimously: including supply of electricity, gas and clean water to all residents of Islamabad, employment quota for locals, appropriate legislation for illicit profiteers, establishment of food authority, recovery of fundamental rights of owners of Islamabad from CDA, barring china cutting in societies, three major hospitals, upgradation of educational institutions, recruitment on merit in police and provision of complaint number, extension of scope to 1122, assistance to poor farmers, establishment of new industrial zones, tenancy law, UC level community centres, BHU, vocational centres, cemetery, library, sanitation system, playgrounds and parks.