NA Speaker encourages efforts for well-being of needy

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that people who are committed to the cause of social well-being and welfare of needy must be supported and encouraged to be persistent in their noble cause.

“Persons with Disabilities (PWD) have all the potentials to be part of this society for this they need support and positive environment,” he expressed these views while addressing the special ceremony organised by KORT for PWDs in National Institute for Rehabilitation Medicine here Saturday.

He said that as custodian of Parliament he would continue to support and encourage such efforts and services. He also informed that establishment of model schools for the physically challenged persons was being seriously considered at highest level.

The NA Speaker said that focusing social welfare efforts is pre-requisite for socio-economic development of the country. He said that the people who are supporting and administering social welfare projects will be rewarded in both worlds. “All these people should be patronised at public and private level,” he said.

The NA Speaker said that he was bestowed with special child and he feels lucky and blessed to serve her. He said it is blessing to serve and spend life in the cause of others as it is the only way to make this society a model of welfare and progress for all.

He appreciated the services of Ch. Akhtar who is striving hard to sustain the cause of supporting PWD.