Covid-19 intensive care numbers on the rise, warns French health minister

PARIS: France must stay vigilant as more people will be hospitalised in intensive care units in the next two weeks, reflecting a flare-up in Covid-19 infections in recent days, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday.

Health authorities on Friday reported 8,975 new confirmed cases, almost 1,500 higher than the previous daily peak of 7,578 on March 31, when France was in one of Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

As the rise in infections has mainly affected young people, who are less likely to develop complications, there has so far been less strain on French hospitals, which were almost overwhelmed at the end of March.But after falling steadily for months after an April 14 peak of 32,292, the number of people hospitalised was up by 28 on Friday to 4,671, rising for a sixth day in a row.

Veran however ruled out the need for a new nationwide lockdown, telling BFM television that France had other means to fight the virus, including testing.

“I cannot envision a general lockdown. The lockdown was a lid on an overflowing cooking pot,” he said.

Authorities are dealing with a raft of cases in which returning British holidaymakers could be breaking the rules in not self-isolating, it has been revealed.

The Metropolitan Police has received more than 1,000 “further action” referrals from Border Force officials to perform quarantine checks since the start of August, according to media reports.

This occurs when Public Health England is unable to contact members of the public who are supposed to be self-isolating for 14 days upon returning from certain countries.

Officers have visited 840 such individuals in the past month, and plan to contact another 301 holidaymakers who have recently returned to the UK. It comes as pressure grows on the UK government to use airport testing to cut quarantine.

The UK recorded 1,813 new infections on Saturday, slightly down from the 1,940 cases that were reported Friday, the highest figure since 30 May.

According to government data, 12 further people died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

Daily case numbers were about 1,000 a day for most of August, but have started to increase in recent days. Britain’s testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Russian scientists have published the first report on their coronavirus vaccine, saying early tests showed signs of an immune response.

The report published by medical journal The Lancet said every participant developed antibodies to fight the virus and had no serious side effects.

Russia licensed the vaccine for local use in August, the first country to do so and before data had been published. Experts say the trials were too small to prove effectiveness and safety.

But Moscow has hailed the results as an answer to critics. Some Western experts have raised concerns about the speed of Russia’s work, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners.

Last month, President Vladimir Putin said the vaccine had passed all the required checks and that one of his own daughters had been given it.