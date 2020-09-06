close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
September 6, 2020

India to pass four million virus cases

World

Agencies
September 6, 2020

NEW DELHI: India has become the world’s third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge in cases on Saturday as the crisis shows no sign of peaking.

The 86,432 new cases took India to 4,023,179 infections, third behind the United States which has more than 6.3 million and just trailing Brazil on 4.1 million.

