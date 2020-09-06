India to pass four million virus cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: India has become the world’s third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge in cases on Saturday as the crisis shows no sign of peaking.
The 86,432 new cases took India to 4,023,179 infections, third behind the United States which has more than 6.3 million and just trailing Brazil on 4.1 million.