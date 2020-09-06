Rangers apprehend 10 suspects

The Sindh Rangers during their targeted operations have arrested 10 suspects, including alleged dacoits.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said the Rangers troops conducted targeted raids in the Baghdadi and Kalakot areas where they arrested two suspects involved in extortion.

The paramilitary force also carried out raids in the Kalri, Baloch Colony, Ferozeabad, Korangi and Saeedabad areas where they arrested seven suspects involved in possession of illegal weapons, robberies and street crime in different parts of the city.

The Rangers also claimed to have conducted a raid at a narcotics den in the Ferozeabad area and arrested a drug peddler.

The paramilitary force also seized weapons, stolen items and narcotics from the possession of the suspects who were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings.