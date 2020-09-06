Oil terminal fire death toll rises to four

Two people who were wounded in a massive fire that erupted at an oil terminal in Keamari a couple of days ago died during treatment at hospital on Saturday, bringing the death toll to four.

Another person remains under treatment at hospital, with doctors describing his condition as critical.

According to police, 32-year-old Kashif, son of Ibrahim, and Fayyaz, 30, son of Rafiq, died during treatment at hospital.

Two people, Saleh Muhammad and Shahid, had died on the spot and three others suffered burns when the fire broke out at the oil terminal in Keamari within the limits of the Jackson police station.