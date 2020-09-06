Three held for murdering man in fake mugging

Police on Saturday arrested three suspects, including a female factory worker, for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Karachi’s Korangi neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Muneeb was shot and killed on Ghous Pak Road in the jurisdiction of the Zaman Town police station during the morning on September 2. The man, who had got married on August 15, was a resident of Korangi.

The investigators revealed that the man’s former girlfriend and two of her friends were involved in the incident, which came to the fore when its CCTV camera footage circulated in the media.

The recording showed one of the two men on a motorbike snatching a mobile phone from Muneeb, shooting him and then escaping from the scene. The gunshot proved fatal for the man as he breathed his last on the spot.

Police had initially declared the incident a mugging, but now they claim that the suspects had tried to change the nature of the incident. They said the suspects had disposed of the snatched mobile phone in the next street while fleeing after the murder.

The officials investigating the case traced both the suspects with the help of the CCTV camera footage. Sources said that one of the suspects, namely Noman, who was driving the motorbike, had surrendered himself to the police.

However, the police claimed arresting both the motorcyclists — Noman and Shahrukh — as well as a third suspect — a woman — on the information provided by the men.

Police said Shahrukh was arrested during a raid in the city’s East district, while the woman was arrested on the basis of the information provided by the arrested man.

Explaining the case, police said Muneeb and the woman had been in a relationship, but the female suspect claimed that the man had been blackmailing her, so she told her friend Shahrukh about her ordeal.

Police said Shahrukh and Muneeb also knew each other and had also had a dispute in the past. They said that on the fateful day, the woman phoned Muneeb to meet her near her house, but Shahrukh and Noman were waiting for him there.

The officials said they had registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident. They said Shahrukh was the one who had fired the shots. Shahrukh lived in Korangi and Noman in Landhi. Both men worked at a factory in the Korangi area.