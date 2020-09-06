ICCBS gives admissions to 102 MPhil, PhD candidates

The International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) of Karachi University (KU) has awarded admissions to 102 candidates in MPhil and PhD programmes 2020.

The spokesman for the centre said on Saturday more than 432 interviews were conducted, and of the 102 successful students, 58 were given admissions to the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry and 44 awarded admissions to Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research.

He said the admissions had been given in various disciplines of sciences, including Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Textile Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Bioorganic Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Molecular Medicine.