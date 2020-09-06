close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2020

Karachi administrator

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2020

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, who is currently the additional chief secretary of the Sindh Local Government Department, will be appointed administrator of Karachi in place of the former mayor, whose tenure ended last month, Geo News reported late on Friday night.

Earlier, Shallwani had served as Karachi’s commissioner, and the secretary of health and law departments, besides working on other senior positions of the provincial government. He is a 21-grade government officer.

Latest News

More From Karachi