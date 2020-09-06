Karachi administrator

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, who is currently the additional chief secretary of the Sindh Local Government Department, will be appointed administrator of Karachi in place of the former mayor, whose tenure ended last month, Geo News reported late on Friday night.

Earlier, Shallwani had served as Karachi’s commissioner, and the secretary of health and law departments, besides working on other senior positions of the provincial government. He is a 21-grade government officer.