close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2020

Minister pays tribute to martyrs

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2020

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has appealed to the people of the country to commemorate the day of 6th September with great enthusiasm to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their life for the protection of the motherland. The minister said that the day of 6th Sept specially belongs to those national heroes who got "Nishan-e-Haider" in 1965 war.

Latest News

More From Lahore