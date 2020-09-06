Minister pays tribute to martyrs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has appealed to the people of the country to commemorate the day of 6th September with great enthusiasm to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their life for the protection of the motherland. The minister said that the day of 6th Sept specially belongs to those national heroes who got "Nishan-e-Haider" in 1965 war.