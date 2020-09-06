Sirajul Haq resents French president’s statement

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed strong resentment over French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement that “if Muslims want French nationality, they will have to live with blasphemy of their religion,” terming it a blatant violation of fundamental rights and religious freedoms enshrined in the founding principles of secularism, which is the basic ideology of European societies.

Emmanuel Macron should keep in mind that UN charter mandates for respect and honour for all sacred figures and symbols of all religions, Senator Sirajul Haq said in a statement on Saturday, adding that Macron’s statement reflected strong bias and hatred against Muslims. He said Macron’s declaration would add more fuel to the rising religious hatred against Muslims among the European nations, and the head of a country which took pride in upholding democratic values was least expected to utter such a derogatory statement against the second largest religion of the world. Sirajul Haq said Macron’s tirade against Muslims would further divide the humanity and promote hatred among different religions of the world, that would create more dangers to the world peace.

Data Darbar:Lahore Division Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman visited Data Darbar to view the Data Darbar facade uplift project design. He said that new design of facade would go a long way to enhance the beauty and security of Darbar. He said automated luggage scanning system would also be installed on the main entrance. He discussed various aspects of the facade design with the engineers.

He said outside of facade a very special security wall, without blocking main face of Darbar, would also be constructed. He said that irregular traffic would also be tackled by the development plan. He was briefed that the project’s estimated cost was Rs48.4m. The commissioner also visited the bird market on the other side of Data Darbar and directed MCL and the city assistant commissioner to prepare the list of the shops, area of market, departments taking rent from shops and the total income government getting from the market.