LGH forms mobile teams for flood victims

LAHORE : In the light of the orders of the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary, the administration of Lahore General Hospital has formed two mobile teams comprising male and female doctors, nurses and paramedics to provide immediate medical relief to the flood victims in different areas.

Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that the services of the teams have left at the disposal of Kasur deputy commissioner. The LGH administration will also liaise with the Flood Control Centre set up by the Institute of Public Health to deal with any kind of situation.

PU awards PhDs

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhDs to five of its students.

Faiz Ahmed Raza, son of Abdul Razzaq, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Studies on Dengue Epidemiology and Biological Control of its Vector’, Mehwish Akram, daughter of Muhammad Akram, in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A Drosophila Model to Unravel Functional Roles for Key Neuroendocrine Metabolic Signaling Nodes’, Ahmad Javid, son of Amjad Javid, in the subject of

Mathematics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Exact Solitary Wave Solutions of Nonlinear Evolution Equations by Traveling Wave Hypothesis’, Sidra Javed, daughter of Arif Javed in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Induction of Resistance in Mungbean against Charcoal Rot Disease by Natural Products of PGPR and Kochia Indica Wight’ and Syeda Fakehha Naqvi, daughter of Syed Imdad Hussain, in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Management of Fusarium Wilt of Tomato by Antagonistic Penicillium Spp and Natural Compounds of Chenopodium murale L.