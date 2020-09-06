Teachers’ protest on 9th

LAHORE : Punjab Government Schools Association of Computer Teachers (PACT) criticising the government for ignoring genuine concerns of computer teachers and those of other cadres announced holding a protest demonstration outside CM Secretariat on September 9.

This was decided in an online meeting of PACT which was presided over by its central president Kashif Shahzad Ch. The primary concerns of schoolteachers included non-regularisation of services, absence of service structure and time-scale, etc. The meeting observed that their genuine concerns regarding regularisation and other issues were discussed in detail with Secretary Schools on July 13 and with Schools Minister on July 16 2020 but to no avail.

The teachers criticising the government protested that service structure of computer teachers could not be introduced for the last 14 years while similar delay was being observed vis-à-vis service structure of other cadres such as physical education teachers.