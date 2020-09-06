Five rickshaw riders die in accident

LAHORE : At least five people died in a collision between a dumper truck and a rickshaw on Raiwind Road on Saturday.

Five people who were in the rickshaw died instantly. Police and Rescue teams reached the place of the accident. The bodies were removed to morgue. Those who died worked in a factory on Raiwind Road, police said. The driver of the dumber truck fled. Police have started further investigations.

Over 278,000 calls

received on 15 last month: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Saturday released the statistics of the calls received on emergency help line 15 in August.

As many as 278,069 calls were received on 15 last month, out of which, 189,462 were considered hoax calls while cases were generated for further action on 44,288 calls.

Around 23,505 calls were made to seek information, consultancy, traffic management information or traffic police help.

The PSCA Lost & Found Centre contributed to the recovery of seven missing people, six cars, 165 motorbikes and five auto-rickshaws.

A spokesperson for PSCA has asked the citizens to avoid making unnecessary calls on 15 helpline.

Eight cars, 21 bikes recovered: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS), Cantonment Division, busted a car and motorcycle lifting/snatching gang by arresting its two members, besides recovering eight cars and 21 motorcycles worth millions of rupees.

AVLS Cantonment DSP Raees Ahmad Khan led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Ameen and Ahsan Waheed.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed to dozens of incidents of vehicle lifting in different areas of the City. The accused are history-sheeters and they had been to jail many a time in various cases.