CM Usman Buzdar approves Pindi Ring Road project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Saturday chaired the 4th meeting of public-private partnership (PPP) policy and monitoring board, which approved starting Rawalpindi Ring Road project under the PPP mode with a cost of Rs50 billion.

Matters related to projects, started under the public-private partnership mode, were reviewed in the meeting, which also gave approval for appointment of a transaction adviser for 10 other projects and endorsed the decisions made in the 3rd meeting.

Secretary Board and member PPP cell Dr Farrukh Naveed briefed the meeting about the PPP mode projects.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that promises made with the people of Rawalpindi would be fulfilled. He hoped that the Ring Road project would solve the traffic problems besides boosting economic activities. He said that there should be no delay in the timeline and necessary matters should be expedited adding that the government would provide full support in this regard.

He also ordered for minimising the processing time, adding that the PPP mode projects should be on-ground without any delay.

A suitable mechanism should be devised for starting the PPP mode projects while giving due attention to the legal aspects.

He said that the Punjab government would start construction work on the Sheikhupura-Gujranwala Road in the next few days.

Public-private partnership mode should be encouraged for the construction of hospitals in future and a comprehensive business model be devised for the said purpose, he said and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in best service delivery in the health sector.

tribute: Usman Buzdar has said the whole nation salutes the brave sons of soil, who sacrificed their lives for making the defence of the country impregnable.

The memories of martyrs of 1965 War were still alive in the hearts of people, as the nation was paying tribute to all those martyrs on Defence Day who rendered invaluable sacrifices for the country.

In his message on the Defence Day, the CM said that martyrs were the pride of the nation, adding that the war of 1965 was a bright chapter of the defence history of the country as Pakistan defeated its enemy.

The armed forces of Pakistan gave a befitting reply to the enemy’s aggression and wrote immortal stories of bravery, courage and valour while defending the motherland, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the armed forces, as well as the whole nation, stood like a solid rock and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in 1965 war.

In fact, he said, the world history was unable to present any other example of bravery that the armed forces of Pakistan exhibited in the war against India.

The passion exhibited by the nation was still needed to further strengthen the national unity and Pakistani nation and the brave armed forces of Pakistan were united to counter any threat to the security of Pakistan. "Today, we should make a commitment that every sacrifice will be given for the defence of the motherland, and the nation should also express complete solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir," the CM said.