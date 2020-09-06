close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
AHF announces Junior Asia Cup dates

Sports

Our Correspondent
September 6, 2020

LAHORE: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced a new schedule for the Junior Asia Cup.

The event will be held in Dhaka from January 21 to January 30 next year.

The AHF has announced the schedule after the approval of FIH.

The competing teams in the event will be Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Oman and Uzbekistan.

