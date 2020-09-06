AHF announces Junior Asia Cup dates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced a new schedule for the Junior Asia Cup.
The event will be held in Dhaka from January 21 to January 30 next year.
The AHF has announced the schedule after the approval of FIH.
The competing teams in the event will be Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Oman and Uzbekistan.