Imad shines with ball in Nottinghamshire victory

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim made an early impact in the Vitality Blast 2020 as he starred with the ball for Nottinghamshire in their five-wicket win over Leicestershire on Friday.
Imad picked two important wickets in his four overs while conceding only 24 runs, as Nottinghamshire restricted Leicestershire to a meagre total of 123-8. The 31-year-old’s dismissals included right-hand batsman Arron Lilley and all-rounder Thomas Taylor.
Nottinghamshire chased the target in only 15 overs, thanks to blistering knocks by Alex Hales (44 runs from 16 balls) and Daniel Christian (33 from 26).