Seven races dedicated to Pakistan armed forces martyrs today

LAHORE: Seven races dedicated to the martyrs of Pakistan armed forced who sacrificed their lives for the motherland have been scheduled for the first winter day meeting 2020-21 of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

All the seven are cup races and are also of a mile run but of different classes and divisions. All of the cup races are in honour of the officers who were bestowed with Nishan-e-Haider.

The first race of the day as acceptances with order of running goes is Captain Mohammad Sarwar Shaheed Cup which is of class VII and division V with a field of 16. Here Chotta Jharra is favourite with expectation for a place is on Sajree and fluke may come from Madiha. Others in the race are Shining Armour, Smiling Again, Punjabi Munda, Ubbi, Chhota Dera, She, Sajju Star, Hawa Hawai, New Market, Piyari Guria, Days Gone, Time Less and Artghal.

The second cup race is dedicated to Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed which is of class VII and also of division-V. This 10-entrant race has Chan Punjabi as favourite while the place may go to Zahid Love and Lala Rukh is on fluke. The others in the run are Super Asia, On The Spot Win, Triple Action, Golden Pound, Lucky Time, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and Red Boy.

The third cup is in honour of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed which is of class-VII and division IV. It, having the largest field of 17, has Buzkhushi as favourite. Crown Jewel is expected to take place and a surprise is seen coming from Wahab Choice. The remaining runners are Bright Gold, Sky Dancer, Golden Apple, Full Moon, Jogaani, Lahori Badshah, Khabeeb, Badeera, Princess Arab, Arab Hi Arab, Nice Moon, Brilliant Effort, After Hero and Ask Me.

At fourth number is the Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Cup. This class VII and division I race has 16 entries but all eyes are on Believe Me for a win. Sea Horse is expected to take the place and anything could be expected from Amazing Runner. The field is completed by Double O Seven, Prince of Lion, Tawakkal, Nayel, Gondal Gift, Shahbaz, Your Flame In Me, The Kingdom, Remember Me, Welldone Pakistan, Manihaar, Legacy and Princess Mehera.

The fifth is Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Cup having Fair Beauty as favourite for win, JF Thunder for place while on fluke is Princess Anabia. This class-VI and division III and IV race also has Shah The Great, Rehmat Ka Phool, Lucky For Me, Billa Gondal, Tiger Jet, Exceptional One, Madhunri Dixit, Salam-e-Dera, Miss Bulbul, Hidden Princess, Marmaris, Sparking and Gala Cling Song.

The sixth cup is Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed with class VII and division II lineup having Warrior’s Charge as favourite. The place might go to Aya Sultan and surprise may come from Jan-e-Fidda. The field is completed by Miss World, Salam-e-Lahore, Silken Black, Banaras Prince, Drums of War, Khan Jee and Khadim.

Major Mohammad Akram Shaheed Cup is the seventh and final race of the day. This class-VII and division III horses’ race has Anibal as favourite. The place is expected to be taken by Piyari Malangni while Samore Princess in on fluke. The field also includes Pehlwan, La Ilam, Gold Man, Faizy Choice, Qalandra, Beneficial, Big Foot and Baber Choice.