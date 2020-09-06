Pakistan CC move into Ejaz Faruqi Cricket semis

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Club, led by former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, moved into the semi-finals of the All Karachi Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament when they beat Alnoor Gymkhana by 8 wickets at KCCA Stadium.

The first semi-final will be played between Pakistan CC and Alamgir Gymkhana at KCCA Stadium. The second will be played betweeen Dawood Sports and Bilal Friends at TMC Ground.

Summarised Scores:

Alnoor Gymkhana 79 all out in 27.3 overs. Mirza Ahsan Jamil 21, Zakir Ali 13. Mohammad Salman 4/41, Danish Aziz 2/2, Mohammad Asghar 2/8, Mir Hamza 2/23.

Pakistan CC 83/2 in 12 overs. Ammad Alam 48 not out, Usman Khan 33.