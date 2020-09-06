Pakistan CC move into Ejaz Faruqi Cricket semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Club, led by former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, moved into the semi-finals of the All Karachi Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament when they beat Alnoor Gymkhana by 8 wickets at KCCA Stadium.
The first semi-final will be played between Pakistan CC and Alamgir Gymkhana at KCCA Stadium. The second will be played betweeen Dawood Sports and Bilal Friends at TMC Ground.
Summarised Scores:
Alnoor Gymkhana 79 all out in 27.3 overs. Mirza Ahsan Jamil 21, Zakir Ali 13. Mohammad Salman 4/41, Danish Aziz 2/2, Mohammad Asghar 2/8, Mir Hamza 2/23.
Pakistan CC 83/2 in 12 overs. Ammad Alam 48 not out, Usman Khan 33.