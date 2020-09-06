PCB Chairman’s Tenure: Two years on, most promises still unfulfilled

ISLAMABAD: Ehsan Mani has completed two years as the PCB chairman and Pakistan’s cricket has yet to get a definite direction which was promised the day he took over on September 4, 2018.

Though a few encouraging steps were taken to streamline the system, the pace of general revamping as promised has been slow and casual. “Obviously, you need proper time for it. I am very much on to this and you will see the new face of the board in the next six months, though the implementation will require another six months” Mani had said in an interview with ‘The News’ after getting elected as the PCB chairman.

His first objective was to get a new PCB constitution, which he succeeded in having according to his vision of a professional institution. Over a year has passed since and its complete implementation from grassroots to provincial level is still awaited.

For the first time in the country’s cricket history, there has been no recognised competition at the club level. Since the PCB has yet to give provincial associations a final shape, city and club cricket is totally missing for almost over 20 months. One of the important aspects of the new PCB constitution was formation of provincial associations and handing over all powers to these six units within a year. That has not happened yet.

Club activities are considered primary part of any cricket structure, yet no concrete efforts were made to streamline the system. There are also concerns about the PCB constitution regarding formation of cricket clubs. Some believe that the conditions set forth for formation of a club to have voting right is too tough, something which was even recognised by PCB’s Director High Performance Nadeem Khan in an interview.

On the domestic cricket front many players have gone jobless as a number of departments have closed down their cricket teams as they see no light at the end of tunnel. The last hope of any revival of departmental cricket has also died down with the resignation of Iqbal Qasim as the Cricket Committee’s head. In a country where job opportunities for youngsters are already scarce, first-class cricketers have been forced to sell pizzas and drive taxis. The current PCB policies further add to the miseries with handpicked provincial association coaches shaping up teams for premier competitions on the basis of their liking and disliking while ignoring merit.

Against all promises, the PCB has yet to announce any sponsors to support activities of provincial associations. Departments have already refused to be part of this practice.

The go-slow approach sees the same governing board handling important issues. Thus, lack of fresh ideas and zeal is evident from the PCB’s working. There has also been some big question marks over the hiring and firing of officials. Those inducted on high salaries have yet to contribute significantly towards the cause of Pakistan cricket.

Though there have been promises, no academy and camp activities have been generated of late.

The national team’s performance has not been consistent. Victory in the last T20 saved the current team from becoming the first Pakistan side in four decades to return home winless from an England tour.

The country is still looking to groom future stars — a luxury Pakistan has always enjoyed in cricket. Babar Azam’s emergence is the only good news for Pakistani fans. Though talent is in abundance, quality of local cricket and coaching has gone down in the recent past.

Amid all these negative points, the PCB under Ehsan Mani has succeeded in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan. The tours by the Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi teams gave a sigh of relief to the fans who were deprived of international cricket for almost a decade. Pakistan Super League V further lifted the fans’ spirits. Ehsan Mani surely deserves the credit for it.

Though Covid-19 brought all international activities to a stalemate for over six months, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to send its team to England in a pressure situation will always be considered as a brave one. The move should also be appreciated by the other Test-playing nations and hopefully they will not hesitate to tour Pakistan as well.