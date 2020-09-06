Haaland scores but Norway lose, Italy held by Bosnia

OSLO: Erling Braut Haaland scored his first senior goal for Norway but it was not enough to save his side from losing at home to Austria in the Nations League.

Austria led the Group B1 game 2-0 through Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer’s penalty.

Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland, 20, reduced the deficit with a neat finish in his third appearance for Norway.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn hit the winner for the Netherlands against Poland in Group A1.

The forward tapped home into an empty net after Hans Hateboer’s pass.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk captained the Netherlands who sent on new £35m Manchester United signing Donny van de Beek as a substitute.

Poland were without their prolific forward Robert Lewandowski, who helped Bayern Munich win the Champions League last month.

In the other game in Group A1, Italy were forced to settle for a point after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko put the visitors ahead before Stefano Sensi equalised.

Czech Republic got their Group B2 off to an impressive start with a 3-1 in Slovakia, while in Group C4 Kazakhstan won 2-0 in Lithuania and Albania won 2-0 in Belarus.