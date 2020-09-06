Djokovic, Osaka into fourth round at US Open

NEW YORK: Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia wasted little time to see off Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, while Japan’s Naomi Osaka beat teenage prodigy Marta Kostyuk from Ukraine in three sets in the US Open third round on Friday.

Chasing his 18th Grand Slam singles title, world number one Djokovic was in total control against his 28th-seeded opponent, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in one hour and 42 minutes to progress to the last 16 in the men’s singles.

“It was a very good performance from my side. I managed to read his serve well,” Djokovic said. “I found my way, especially after the first set. The second and third sets were a really great feeling on the court.”

“I’ve been playing well the past couple of weeks, training well, focussing on the right things, maintaining that level of performance and hoping for the best. I’m feeling confident about my game and taking that to every match I play.”

Awaiting him in the next round is 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

“He’s a very solid player, maybe doesn’t possess any big weapons, but every shot is very good,” Djokovic said of Busta. “He returns a lot of balls, so I’ve got to be ready for a lot of exchanges. It’s going to be a demanding match physically and mentally. Hopefully I’ll be able to continue the good performance that I had tonight.”

Elsewhere, fifth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to advance, while fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was upset by Croatia’s Borna Coric in a five-set thriller.

In the women’s singles, fourth seed Osaka survived a ding-dong battle against Kostyuk to emerge victorious 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 after two hours and 33 minutes.

“I’m kind of scared how good she’s going to be in the future,” Osaka said. “My biggest takeaway from her game is that she didn’t back down from me or from the speed of my ball, which for someone that young is kind of amazing.”

In earlier matches, sixth seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and eighth seed Petra Martic from Croatia also advanced into women’s last 16.