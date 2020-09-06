Grimsby sign Owura Edwards on loan from Bristol City

GRIMSBY: Grimsby have signed Bristol City winger Owura Edwards on loan. The 18-year-old, who moved to Ashton Gate last year from Newport, will spend the entire season with Ian Holloway’s side.

Holloway told Grimsby’s official website: “He’s an exciting young winger from Bristol City. He’s been out on loan once in senior football. I know (City youth boss) Brian Tinnion very well. I’ve watched some clips of him, I had him watched the other day. He wants to run with it, he can play 11, 10, seven or eight. That really opens up anywhere across that front line.”

Meanwhile, Southend have announced the signing of Bournemouth defender Shaun Hobson. The 22-year-old, who has previously worked with United boss Mark Molesley, has joined the League Two side on a one-year deal.

Hobson told the club’s official website: “This is a great opportunity for me to show what I can do. I love him (Molesley). He was at Bournemouth since the first day I joined. That was the start of his coaching development so I’ve been there from the start of his coaching career and he’s developed me as a player and man.”

Molesley added: “First and foremost, he’s a talented footballer. He’s a good age, at 22, where he’s had good experience in his loan moves. He’s a strong boy but also a strong character and I think he’ll be a great fit for the football club.”