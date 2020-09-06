Bottas fastest in final practice ahead of Italian GP

MONZA: Valtteri Bottas took top spot in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver finished ahead of a McLaren one-two of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, with Lewis Hamilton only fifth ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton was almost involved in an accident in the closing moments at the Parabolica.

The world champion, who was gearing up for a fast lap, had to take evasive action on to the grass at the long-sweeping right-handed corner after he came across a train of slow cars.

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were 11th and 15th in the order. Mercedes will head into qualifying at Monza’s Temple of Speed having topped every session. And although championship leader Hamilton finished fifth here, four tenths behind Bottas, the pace of his team-mate indicates the all-conquering team will once again be the frontrunners later, as Hamilton bids to secure his 94th pole.

Ferrari will do well to get both cars into the top-10 shootout. The Scuderia head into their home race only fifth in the constructors’ championship, 203 points behind Mercedes, and their poor run looks unlikely to end with both Leclerc, 0.9 sec behind Bottas, and Vettel, 1.2 sec off the pace, struggling for speed. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo parked up in the closing moments with a technical failure but his team expect the Australian to be ready for qualifying.