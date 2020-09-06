Southgate to welcome Maguire back into England squad

LONDNO: Gareth Southgate will welcome Harry Maguire back into the England squad next month and has no regrets about the way he handled the decision to select then swiftly withdraw the defender.

Already the most complicated international camp of the Three Lions boss’ tenure due to the impact of Covid-19, the dilemma over the availability of the 27-year-old only added an extra layer of difficulty. Southgate publicly backed Maguire when calling him up for the Nations League double-header with Iceland and Denmark, only to make a quick about-turn following the verdict of a Greek court.

The defender was withdrawn from the squad after being handed a suspended 21-month sentence, having been found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and bribery during an incident in Mykonos.

Maguire maintains his innocence and has lodged an appeal with the Greek court system, with Southgate sticking by the Manchester United captain despite that decision to take him out of the squad.

“We’ve been in touch right the way through the last two and a half weeks,” the England manager said in his first press conference since then.

This has been clearly a really difficult period for him and I think the last few days have been very important for him to be able to relax, get away from all the attention and get a rest.

“Mentally get a rest because of course he had a short break anyway but then the events that happened in Greece had really dominated that. I think he needed that switch-off and he’ll be able to go back to his club and absolutely we’ll be looking to involve him in October.”

England skipper Harry Kane also revealed he had contacted Maguire after the incident. “I spoke to H a couple of days after everything had happened and to see if he needed any help,” he said.