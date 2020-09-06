Accountability for all

Despite receiving Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports, the PTI-led government rejected the request for an extension in his bail on medical grounds. The government then petitioned to the court to declare the former PM an absconder if he failed to surrender within a given time period. On the other hand, the government has shown no interest in bringing back Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf to the country, who is facing much more serious cases in the courts, including the high treason charge.

The urgency shown by the government to bring Nawaz Sharif back is likely to cost it. It would bring together the doves and hawks inside the desperate PML-N. There are signs of opposition parties moving faster than before. Opposition parties exerted pressure on the government outside parliament during the last two years. It has now announced to hold an APC to launch a joint movement against the present regime. As indicated by the remarks of PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz, the campaign against the government is going to be bitter.

She has questioned the prime minister for failing to take notice of alleged corruption by members of his own party.

There are two cases that the government has pursued with grim determination – the one against Nawaz Sharif and the other against SC judge Qazi Faez Isa. Until it is seen that justice is being done, the issues are likely to turn up at public rallies by opposition parties where comparisons would be made, conclusions drawn and translated into slogans.

Azfar Siddiqui

Karachi