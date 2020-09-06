Beckham backed ‘One Million Meals’ campaign

LONDON: A British Pakistani entrepreneur, who launched the “One Million Meals” campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK to feed hot meals to National Health Service (NHS) workers, has said his project will continue serving the people facing the food crisis in the United Kingdom.

Raja Suleman Raza has won appreciation in the British media for coming up with a unique initiative to help NHS staff when the Covid-19 crisis gripped Britain and the medical staff struggled to cope with the rising number of patients and casualties.

Rawalpindi-born Raza, who is founder of the Pakistani restaurant group Spice Village, was going through an existential crisis in early March due to the lockdown which grounded everything to a halt, including his own

business.

In an interview with The News, Raza said that on March 19, he picked up a front-page story in which critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough had made an emotional plea to the public to stop depriving others of basic goods when she was left empty-handed after finishing a 48-hour shift.

He said: “I thought that we have got to keep our frontline string. Our soldiers at the NHS cannot fight this nemesis with empty stomachs. It’s at that moment that the idea of One Million Meals was born so I decided to feed the NHS with meals whatever it takes. I donated 10,000 meals to kick start the campaign. I wanted to show to the society that Pakistanis mean good and they care about others. Our religion and culture teaches us to be compassionate and considerate and think about humanity at all times.”

The One Million Meals campaign was founded on April 1. The figure of one million meals was chosen as a dare to stimulate British compassion in the face of adversity. Raza assembled a team of volunteers to begin the initiative and provided his hotel rooms to them to stay as long as they worked on the campaign. The volunteers were also provided with computers, laptops and phones. In the first week, almost everyone was working around more than 60 hours, making frantic efforts to reach out to hospitals and vulnerable people facing the food crisis.

He said: “Being a food-preneur, I was aware of the catastrophic impact of the lockdown, and I am glad that we managed to serve thousands of meals through the local restaurants that geared up their businesses and got their operations going in these turbulent times.”

During the lockdown, fundraising was a challenging endeavour. Most businesses were shut down, and uncertainty prevailed. The biggest support came from celebrated footballer David Beckham who responded warmly to Raza’s appeal and his support for the campaign.

Beckham’s support put the campaign in the spotlight that worked wonders in opening many doors. The campaign was featured in the mainstream British media. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Office appreciated the support offered to the Hillingdon hospital.

One Million Meals campaign managed to support 203 locations (NHS trusts, hospitals, agencies, food banks) across the UK. By the June 30, One Million Meals had served 47 NHS hospitals by delivering more than 80,000 meals and nutritious drinks to doctors, nurses, paramedics and key workers on the frontline.

He declared this week that the One Million Meals project would continue serving the people facing the food crisis in the United Kingdom.