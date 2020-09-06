Mali junta opens talks on civilian transition

BAMAKO: Mali’s military junta began talks with opposition groups Saturday on its promised transition to civilian rule after mounting pressure from neighbours to yield power in the weeks since it overthrew the nation’s leader.

The West African country has long been plagued by chronic instability, a simmering jihadist revolt, ethnic violence and endemic corruption, prompting a clique of rebel colonels to detain president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last month. They pledged to step down after an undefined transition period, but the putsch has prompted Mali’s neighbours and former colonial ruler France to demand a swift transfer of power to civilian rule, with fears the crisis could impact neighbouring states.

The talks in Bamako are being held under junta chief Assimi Goita but he was not present Saturday, a military source said. “Since August 18, we are charting a new history for our country,” junta number two Malick Diaw told the opening session.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc has imposed sanctions and closed borders to Mali as part of efforts to press the junta into handing over power quickly.