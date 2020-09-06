Shallwani named as Karachi administrator

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to appoint Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department Secretary Dr Iftikhar Shallwani as the Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Geo News reported.

According to Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab, a notification announcing Shallwani’s appointment to the post was to be issued later in the day. Shallwani is a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and has served as secretary of the health and law departments of the provincial government. The provincial government appointed Dr Sohail Rajput in his stead as the new commissioner Karachi.

Aside from serving as the former commissioner of Karachi, Shallwani has served as additional secretary in the federal Ministry of Industries and Production.

Shallwani hails from the Hyderabad district where he sought his earlier education before securing his MBBS from Liaquat Medical College Jamshoro. In 1993, he passed his civil service examinations and joined the District Management Group.