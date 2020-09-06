Pakistan’s daily virus cases breach 500 mark after 12 days

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily coronavirus cases breached 500 for the first time since August 24 as infections registered an uptick for the past five days, official figures showed on Saturday.

According to the government’s official Covid-19 portal, active infections reached 9,132 as 513 more people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours. Five coronavirus patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died

on Friday.

About 6,340 deaths were recorded in the country since the contagion began — 2,422 in Sindh (two on Friday), 2,208 in Punjab (two on Friday), 1,255 in KP, 175 in Islamabad, 144 in Balochistan (one on Friday), 71 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 65 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

No Covid-affected person was on ventilator in AJK, GB and Balochistan, while 84 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,920 allocated for Covid-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 24,857 tests were conducted across the country on Friday — 10,145 in Sindh, 7,286 in Punjab, 2,834 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,373 in Islamabad, 568 in Balochistan, 297 in GB and 354 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Around 282,553 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 298,025 cases were detected so far — 2,313 in AJK, 13,157 in Balochistan, 2,960 in GB, 15,726 in Islamabad, 36,498 in KP, 97,118 in Punjab and 130,253 in Sindh. A total of 2,732,325 corona tests have been conducted so far. Some 1,017 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.