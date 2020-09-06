PM unveils Rs1.1trn Karachi uplift package

By News Desk

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced a “historic” Rs1.1 trillion package under his “Karachi Transformation Plan” to resolve the chronic civic issues plaguing the port city, which aims to provide clean drinking water, cleaning of drains, sewage and solid waste disposal within three years.

Unveiling the details of the plan in a media talk after chairing a meeting here, the Prime Minister said both the federal and provincial governments would contribute to the total package. When he announced the amount, there was applause.

For better coordination and implementation of the plan, he said, it was agreed upon to set up a Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) with all stakeholders on board to “promptly and swiftly resolve the burning issues” of Karachi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, federal and provincial ministers and a number of legislators were also present. Terming it “a historic day” for Karachi, the Prime Minister said the country was already going through the coronavirus pandemic when it was hit by floods triggered by “unusual seasonal rainfall”.

He said: “The floods have hit different areas of Balochistan, interior Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat and Chitral hard. The country has been passing through another test.” The Prime Minister said Karachi also witnessed “unprecedented rainfall” which caused devastation, and expressed the resolve that they would tackle all the issues together.

Under the short, medium and long term plans, the federal government would ensure the drains would be completely cleaned, whereas the provincial government had taken responsibility to rehabilitate the displaced people who would be removed from illegal encroachments, he added.

Khan said major issues like the sewage system and solid waste, transport, circular railway and roads for Green Line would be “fully resolved under the package permanently”.

The Prime Minister said the residents of Karachi had been passing through ordeals and observed that “different civic jurisdictions had created problems in the resolution of the issues”. He lauded the armed forces for their relief and rescue activities in different parts of the country.

The Premier stressed that the implementation part of the Karachi package would be essential, in addition to a well-coordinated effort by all the stakeholders under the PCIC. He said because a national coordination committee was set up in the wake of coronavirus, the pandemic was successfully overcome due to well-coordinated efforts by all the stakeholders, including the provincial governments.

Similarly, they responded collectively over the locust threat, which was still looming, he said. The Prime Minister said contrary to Pakistan, the coronavirus pandemic was affecting India very hard impacting its economy.

“Pakistan has emerged successful in controlling its spread due to total coordinated efforts by all the stakeholders,” he added.

Ahead of Khan’s visit, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said Karachi did not want political point-scoring anymore as the city needs practical steps for the resolution of its issues.

Talking to media outside K-Electric office after a meeting with the power utility’s management, he said the situation this time was different because all the relevant stakeholders including federal, provincial governments and the cantonment boards are taking their responsibilities seriously.

“At present all attention is focused on Karachi,” he said. He added that the issue of power cuts had been discussed in detail with K-Electric management.

In a separate tweet, he said: “All elements of the state-civil, military, federal, provincial-came together to deal with Covid-19 and same approach to deal with perennial problems of Karachi […] This historic development work for Karachi will be executed with joint coordination of the centre and the province,” he added.