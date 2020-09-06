Rupee may remain stable

KARACHI: Rupee may come back on the stability path as dollar demand from imports is seen easing, traders said on Saturday.

Rupee is expected to trade in the band of 165.50 and 166.30 against the dollar in the interbank market next week.

“We don’t see any significant weakening pressure on the rupee due to normal importers’ demand,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“We expect the currency supplies [inflows] from remittances and export proceeds to match the demand in the days ahead.”

The rupee gained 0.99 percent, or Rs1.66, to close at 165.76 against the dollar during the outgoing week.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $19.84 billion as of August 28 from $19.72 in the previous week. Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $12.71 billion from $12.64 billion.

The country posted a current account surplus of $424 million in July, as against the deficit of $100 million in the previous month. The deficit stood at $613 million in July 2019.

Dealers said the rupee’s sudden recovery in the currency market last week was due to reduced importers’ demand, and selling of the dollars by some exporters.

“The market seems to be content around the 165-167 range, and a spike in either direction will not be in the best interest of any stakeholder, especially because inflation is within acceptable range,” said Tresmark, an application that tracks financial markets.

“Forex reserves gained $71 million week-on-week and the current account is in the positive

Moreover, analysts said the State Bank of Pakistan sold some of the dollars that China loaned to Pakistan and had recently allowed up to $1 billion to be used for budgetary support.

Record remittances and the increase in the foreign exchange reserves also gave support to the local unit.

Remittances flowing into Pakistan jumped 6 percent to an all-time high of $23.120 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year.

However, exports fell 15 percent to $1.58 billion and imports declined 12 percent to $3.27 billion in August over the same month a year ago.

Exports were falling on the back of rain-related fallouts for weak road and electricity distribution systems.

Rains played havoc with the decrepit infrastructure system in Karachi that is the main revenue generating hub for local businesses and the economy as a whole. Market participants were expecting the rupee to correct to 163 to the dollar, as it seemed undervalued based on June real effective exchange rate figures of 93, but the central bank didn’t go all out and held back to selling more dollars, thereby keeping equilibrium between the demand and supply.