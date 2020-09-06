Govt abolishes import duties on 41pc of industrial inputs

LAHORE: The government has abolished import duties on more than 40 percent of industrial inputs and is working on a three-year plan to rationalise tariffs, commerce adviser said on Saturday.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood said the government abolished import duties on 41 percent of industrial raw materials, which are more than 1,600 tariff lines.

“The ministry of commerce is working on a three-year plan to rationalise tariffs, especially the duties on raw materials,” Dawood said in a meeting with the officials of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “Ministry of commerce is also working on making the process of getting refunds easier for the exporters.”

The adviser emphasised need to shift from low value-added products to high-end manufacturing and moving from import to strengthen the manufacturing sector.

Meanwhile, the National Tariff Commission (NTC) Chairperson Robina Ather assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Punjab of rationalisation of tariffs on all industrial inputs. The government assigned NTC the task of rationalising tariff in consultation with all stakeholders.

“The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is already working on it,” Ather said during a meeting with Aptma Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir. “I have visited the Aptma Punjab to consult the industry on the subject.”

Ather said the government would consider the demands and proposals of Aptma to facilitate the textile industry through tariff rationalisation.

Bashir made a detailed presentation on the occasion and said the Aptma drafted an integrated export-oriented scheme covering the whole value-added chain.

The proposed scheme, he said, provided integration of all existing schemes and extended the coverage to the whole value-added chain with free mobility of inputs, intermediary and output goods from one licencee to another licensee and simultaneously protecting the government revenue through a foolproof mechanism and a fully automated system. The similar approach may be considered and approved by the ministry of commerce and FBR, he said.

Bashir proposed the government to abolish anti-dumping duty and reduce customs duty on import of polyester staple fiber. He also sought exemption for import of cotton from all duties and taxes throughout the year. The NTC may determine realistic levels of effective tariff protection for the entire textile value-added chain, he said.

Aptma official said all industrial inputs required for the export industry should be zero-rated.

Protection to the local industry may be considered and extended through tariff rate quota, he suggested.

The Aptma Punjab chairman urged the government to amend section 51 of the Anti-Dumping Duties Act, 2019 to withdraw levy of anti-dumping duty on import of inputs under export-oriented schemes.

Bashir sought withdrawal of customs duties and taxes on import of chemicals, hydrogen peroxide and other inputs used in the textile industry.

He said separate customs sub-classification as per international HS code should be applied to raw materials required to produce high value-added and sophisticated textile products and a long term tariff policy should be announced to develop man-made fibre industry in the country with an adequately rationalised duty and tariff structure for inputs and outputs considering the levels of protection. Bashir stressed the immediate implementation of textile policy.

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development Company Chairman Kashif Ashfaq told the commerce adviser in a separate meeting that 40 domestic and foreign companies acquired 1,500 acres of lands for establishing industries in special economic zone in the Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone.

The meeting was told that the government is considering a lease policy to bring down cost of lands in special economic zones.