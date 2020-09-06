Weekly SPI inflation up 0.80 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended September 3, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.80 percent, compared with the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 136.11 points against 135.03 points registered in the previous week, it added.

SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.47 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.06 percent increase, as it went up to 143 points during the week under review from 141.50 points last week.

Meanwhile, SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175/month also increased 1.01 percent, 0.90 percent; 0.86 percent and 0.69 percent, respectively.

During the week, prices of 20 items increased, 20 decreased, while that of 25 items remained unchanged.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week under review included tomatoes, onions, eggs, chicken, potatoes, match box, garlic, gram pulse, LPG cylinder, cooked beef, firewood, curd, toilet soap, vegetable ghee, washing soap, gur, cooking oil (loose), moong pulse, vegetable ghee (tin) and milk (fresh).

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included bananas, sugar, mash pulse, rice (basmati broken) masoor pulse and wheat flour.

Similarly, prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Irri 6/9), bread, mutton, milk (powdered), mustard oil, salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, petrol, diesel and telephone call charges.