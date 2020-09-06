Customs duty collection falls 16pc to Rs31.4bln in August

KARACHI: Customs duty collection from goods at the sea ports fell 16 percent year-on-year in August owing to torrential rains and urban flooding during the month, officials said on Saturday.

The data of customs duty collection at three major customs collectorates: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Appraisement East, MCC Appraisement West and MCC Port Qasim revealed that an amount of Rs31.35 billion was collected during August compared with Rs37.37 billion

collected in the same month of the last year.

Customs officials said heavy downpour and urban flooding in the city during the last week of the month under review hampered the customs clearance activities.

They said the lower import volume during the month also badly affected the revenue collection efforts.

The import bill declined 12 percent to $3.28 billion in August compared with $3.72 billion in the same month of the last year.

The major decline in customs duty collection was recorded at MCC Port Qasim, which witnessed 25 percent during the month under review. The duty collection of the collectorate was at Rs13.4 billion in August 2020 compared with Rs17.9 billion in the same month last year.

Similarly, Appraisement East and Appraisement West recorded decline of 10 percent and 4 percent, respectively during the month under review.

The lower duty collection during the month also affected the overall numbers at the collectorates.

The collectorates jointly collected Rs66.82 billion during July-August compared with Rs72.63 billion in the corresponding months of the last year, showing a decline of 8 percent.

MCC Port Qasim collected Rs26.72 billion during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared with Rs33.06 billion in the corresponding months of the last year, witnessing a decline of 11 percent.

MCC Appraisment witnessed a decline of 4 percent in duty collection. However, MCC Appraisement posted a growth of 4.4 percent in duty collection during the first two months of the current fiscal year.

The three collectorates contribute around 70 percent duty collection at the national level.

At national level the duty collection during the month of August was at Rs46 billion, which was higher than the assigned target of Rs44.3 billion, according to a statement issued by the Federal Board of Revenue.

Similarly, the duty collection during the first two months of the current fiscal year was at Rs93.9 billion, which also surpassed the assigned target of Rs87.3 billion, the FBR added.