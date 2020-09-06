Save the beach

Kund Malir is one of Asia’s best 50 beaches. This pristine beach is more than 200 km from Karachi. Hundreds of people visit this beautiful place each year. There are other popular tourists spots as well, which are loved by both domestic and foreign tourists. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and wonderful tourist places don’t have basic facilities. On the Kund Malir beach, there is no dustbins to throw the garbage. As a result, people throw their waste in the water. Also, there is no good hotel in the vicinity where people can spend a night. Also, a lack of basic facilities in Kund Malir creates a lot of problems for people who live nearby. In the absence of better education institutions and a good healthcare system, residents are living in a dismal condition. The relevant authorities should look into the matter and ensure that the area has all facilities.

Zaiwer Baqi Sajidi

Awaran