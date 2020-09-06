close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
September 6, 2020

Clean roads

September 6, 2020

If you travel out of Pakistan, the first thing that you will notice about foreign countries will be their clean environment. The local authorities of these countries make sure that there are a sufficient number of dustbins installed along the roadside or in public spaces so that people don’t face any problem.

On the contrary, one can hardly find dustbins on roads in Pakistan. This is the main reason why everyone throws garbage on the road. To tackle the garbage problem, the authorities must install dustbins along the roadside.

Afroz MJ

Turbat

