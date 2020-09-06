Clean roads

If you travel out of Pakistan, the first thing that you will notice about foreign countries will be their clean environment. The local authorities of these countries make sure that there are a sufficient number of dustbins installed along the roadside or in public spaces so that people don’t face any problem.

On the contrary, one can hardly find dustbins on roads in Pakistan. This is the main reason why everyone throws garbage on the road. To tackle the garbage problem, the authorities must install dustbins along the roadside.

Afroz MJ

Turbat