The first step

Now that the federal and Sindh governments are planning to join hands to solve the long overdue problems of Karachi, the SC may as well order the correct counting of the Karachi population.

According to the 2017 census, the city’s population is 16 million. However, many political leaders have expressed that the city’s actual population is somewhere between 20 and 35 million. No development plan can be drafted unless the authorities the actual number of people living in the city.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi