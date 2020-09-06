Boost exports

This refers to news reports ‘Exports plunge 20pc to $1.5 billion in August’ and ‘Govt to raise exports to $46 bn in five years’ (Sep 4). Such future projections, especially at a time when the current performance is dismal, can only dent the credibility of the government. The government must talk less and act more.

The people want to know how exports would perform in the coming months. Without a robust plan, such projections exist only on paper. The authorities need to focus on boosting farming and manufacturing activities for the much-needed growth in exports.

Huma Arif

Karachi