No honour in murder

The verdict delivered by a two-member bench of the Supreme Court that ‘honour killings’ are not honourable at all, and in fact just the opposite, serves women well in the country. In Pakistan today, over a thousand women are killed each year in the name of honour, according to data collected by various NGOs and the media. This of course, is far too many. There are also male victims of honour crimes, when both a woman and the man she has chosen to wed are murdered in the name of honour. Justice Faiz Isa in his detailed verdict, stated that the word ‘honour’, stems from the Urdu word ‘ghairat’ but that this was a mistranslation of the term. He said that because of this, it is often interpreted by people that an honour crime is something carried out in a worthy cause, and therefore, something which is worthy of praise. He said just the opposite is true. And that religious laws make this quite clear by banishing murder of this kind.

The two-member bench was hearing an appeal by a man already in jail who had filed a petition in 2015 against being imprisoned for the killing of his wife. He had originally been sentenced to death by a sessions court. But the Lahore High Court changed this to a term of life imprisonment on the basis that he had fired just once to kill his wife, and that this was an honour crime. Justice Faiz Isa emphasized the need for honour killings to be stopped. In this situation, he praised the efforts of the National Assembly and pointed out that it had passed several laws, which made it difficult for people to escape the maximum sentence by using ‘honour’ as the excuse to get away with what was pointblank murder.

We know that such crimes take place frequently in our country. Not all of them are reported. It is unclear how many may go unnoticed and undocumented in the records of any organization or any other institution. This in itself is highly disturbing. This is also disturbing that society continues to accept such crimes so widely. A murder in the name of honour is murder. There is nothing honourable about it, and the excuse that the killing is intended to save the reputation of the family and especially its male members, has been refuted time and again, by religious scholars. The matter needs to be taken up at more forums. The verdict delivered by the Supreme Court will help in this cause. It is essential that we act more firmly to stop honour killings of all kinds and protect women against such acts of violence carried out most often by their own family members. Justice Isa and his compatriot on the bench have done well in this case. We hope the matter can generate a broader debate on honour killings and lead towards laws, which can bring such killings to an end in a country that has seen far too many of them over the last many decades.