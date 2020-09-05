Ecuador midfielder Franco fires Atletico Mineiro to win over Sao Paulo

Ag Xinhua

RIO DE JANEIRO: Ecuador international midfielder Alan Franco scored two first-half goals as Atletico Mineiro beat Sao Paulo 3-0 in Brazil's Serie A championship on Thursday.

Franco put the hosts ahead in the 35th minute by chipping a shot over goalkeeper Tiago Volpi after collecting Jair Rodrigues's through ball.

The 22-year-old netted again on the stroke of half-time with a powerful left-footed finish after Hyoran Kaue's assist.