Ecuador midfielder Franco fires Atletico Mineiro to win over Sao Paulo

Ag Xinhua
RIO DE JANEIRO: Ecuador international midfielder Alan Franco scored two first-half goals as Atletico Mineiro beat Sao Paulo 3-0 in Brazil's Serie A championship on Thursday.
Franco put the hosts ahead in the 35th minute by chipping a shot over goalkeeper Tiago Volpi after collecting Jair Rodrigues's through ball.
The 22-year-old netted again on the stroke of half-time with a powerful left-footed finish after Hyoran Kaue's assist.