Provincial minister Ikramullah Dharejo meets PPP MNA

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Anti-Corruption Establishment and Co-operatives Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, along with former provincial minister for irrigation Jam Saifullah Dharejo, met PPP MNA Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar to discuss the ongoing development projects and political situation in Ghotki.

Speaking on the occasion, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said due to the incompetence of the ‘selected federal government,’ the lives of the common man have become miserable. He said the Sindh government has been working day and night to restore normal life after unprecedented rains. He said the recent heavy rains caused breaches in Sim Nullah, which left thousands of people homeless.

The provincial minister said to fight against unemployment in rural areas of Sindh, the government is trying to establish industrial zones, like the Larkana Industrial Zone. On the occasion, MNA Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar said the PPP believed in delivering to the people. He said in the coming local bodies’ elections, the PPP would make a clean sweep in Sindh, while in Ghotki district the PPP will win with a large majority.