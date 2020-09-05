FAPUASA Sindh condemns teacher's detention by ACE

SUKKUR: An online meeting of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Sindh Chapter was held on Friday to discuss the humiliation of a faculty member by the Anti-Corruption Department over some unproven allegations.

The meeting was chaired by President FAPUASA Sindh Chapter Prof Dr Nek Muhammad Sheikh strongly condemned the arrest and humiliation of a faculty member on the basis of false allegations, which were still to be proven in the court of law and demanded the authorities to immediately release the teacher. The teachers’ association also demanded the anti-corruption department to seek an apology from the professor.

The Supreme Court had given a verdict that no teacher should be handcuffed before conviction by the court and in this regard, the FAPUASA requested the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to take suo motu action against the officials involved in the maltreatment of the teacher. The association said it does not support any sort of corruption but would not tolerate any such act designed by the vice-chancellors to hide their corruption either.

The FAPUASA, Sindh Chapter, demanded Sindh University’s Vice-Chancellor to immediately resign. It was decided that the representatives of all the universities in Sindh, including the leadership of FAPUASA Sindh, would attend a press conference on today (Saturday), called by the Sindh Universities Teachers’ Association. It also warned the vice chancellors to stop implicating teachers in false corruption charges and stop threatening leaders of the teachers’ associations.