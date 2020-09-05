close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2020

Minister opens Bulleh Shah Urs

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2020

KASUR: Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah on Friday inaugurated the 263rd Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah here.

The Urs celebrations were inaugurated by washing the shrine with rose water and covering the grave with a wreath of flowers. DC Manzar Javed Ali, DPO Zahid Nawaz, Syed Tahir, district administration officers and others were also present. Talking to media, Saeedul Hassan Shah said that the administration had made the best arrangements for the devotees. He said that the Urs celebrations would continue till September 6. The minister said that Bulleh Shah promoted and spread peace and love for humanity.

Latest News

More From Pakistan