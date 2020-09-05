CM Usman Buzdar orders early disposal of rainwater from Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar cancelled his routine meetings on Friday and visited different parts of the City without any protocol.

He inspected an underground water storage facility at Lawrence Road and directed that water disposal should be completed at the earliest. He expressed satisfaction that rainwater was being stored in an underground water storage facility and announced that more underground water storage facilities would be developed in Lahore to resolve the water disposal issue permanently. He directed to utilise all available resources and asked the admin, as well as the Wasa staff, to personally monitor the disposal of water.

The administrative officers and Wasa officials should remain in the field until the completion of work and traffic police should actively work for the smooth flow of traffic on roads.

I belong to the people and administration has been activated for early solution of difficulties of the people, he said. Different teams are busy in the disposal of water in every area and the whole process is being monitored as well. I have felt the difficulty faced by the citizens due to heavy rains, he said. Our joys and sorrows are common and I am standing with the citizens, he maintained.