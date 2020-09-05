Seven corona deaths in last 24 hours in country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours by novel corona virus as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,335 Friday.

According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 498 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours as the number of positive cases has surged to 297,512.

Till now 130,041 coronavirus cases have been confirmed; in Sindh, 97,044; in Punjab, 36,414; in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,045; in Balochistan, 15 714; in Islamabad, 2,948 and in AJK, 2,306. Furthermore, 2,420 individuals have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Sindh, 2,206 in Punjab, 1,255 in KP, 143 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 71 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,707,470 coronavirus tests and 23, 218 in the last 24 hours while 282,268 patients have recovered in the country whereas 595 patients are in critical condition.

One hundred and thirty two testing laboratories are working countrywide and the strategy of trace test and quarantine is working efficiently in numerous cities.

According to the government, the graph of coronavirus cases is continuously decreasing in Pakistan but the danger still persists. The first case of corona was registered on February 26 in the country and 1,000 deaths were reported on May 21. Health ministry said the growth rate of cases is very slow but still precautions are necessary.